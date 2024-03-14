Continuation of the trial of Daniel Asiedu, affectionately called Sexy Don Don, the alleged killer of the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, has been truncated after the High Court in Accra was informed that the first accused is “seriously vomiting.”

Asiedu, who is standing trial for the murder of the late Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, was expected in court as his lawyers, led by Yaw Dankwah, were expected to continue with further cross-examination of the 8th prosecution witness, DSP Augustus Nkrumah.

However, when the case was called before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo on Tuesday, March 12, Sexy Don Don who is the first accused, was absent.

Officers from the Nsawam Prison who were in court said the first accused was “seriously vomiting.”

“He (Asiedu) was seriously vomiting. I went there (health facility) this morning (Tuesday) and a drip was on him, so when I go back, I will check on him,” the officer told the court.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said, in view of the present situation of the first accused, Wednesday’s date is also waived.

The case has been adjourned to March 18, 2024.

Sexy Don Don has pleaded not guilty to the charges of murder and robbery.

He, together with Vincent Bossu, alias Junior Agogo, have pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to rob and are standing trial while in lawful custody.

