Japan Motors Trading Company Limited (JMTC) has been honoured with the coveted Millennium Excellence Award as the Foreign Business of the decade.

At the just-ended Millennium Excellence Awards held in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, Japan Motors Trading Company was conferred the coveted Millennium Excellence Award for Foreign Business of the decade in high recognition of the company’s brand excellence and significant contribution to the development of Ghana.

“Japan Motors has been highest rated for multiple brands, quality, excellent after-sales service and customer satisfaction. It is also rated as a leading taxpayer, a good employer and corporate social responsibility,” the citation read.

The Millennium Excellence Awards is one of the country’s most prestigious awards, held under the patronage of Asantehene, His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

It is held every five years and honours the best institutions and individuals in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy for their varied contributions to national development.

Japan Motors top Executives, including; the Managing Director, Salem Kalmoni and the Executive Director, Nouhad Kalmoni, were present at the awards ceremony to receive the award on the company’s behalf.

In his acceptance remarks, Nouhad Kalmoni thanked the organizers for recognizing JMTC’s excellence and significant contribution to the development of Ghana. He said the company takes pride in investing in Ghana’s automobile industry to boost the economy.

Japan Motors, he assured, is committed to maintaining its status as the leading brand of excellence, excellent after-sales service and customer satisfaction, financial obligation (payment of taxes), a good employer and corporate social responsibility as cited by the award.

Speaking to the media, Salem Kalmoni, Managing Director-JMTC, dedicated the award to its loyal customers and staff, whose professionalism and technical skills have ensured the company remained innovative to be on top of its competitors.

Mr Kalmoni used the opportunity to announce that the much-awaited Japan Motors Nissan vehicle assembly plant will soon commence mass production as a continuous investment by the company to promote Ghana’s automobile industry.

National Coverage he observed is of utmost importance to customers; hence the company has over the years invested in full-service branches including workshops and showrooms at strategic locations; Accra, Tema, Tamale, Kumasi & Takoradi.