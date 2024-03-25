The chief and people of Jankufa, a farming community near Suma Ahenkro in the Jaman North District of the Bono region, have called on the Ghana Police Service and National Security to investigate a recent disturbance during a funeral leaving 8 people severely injured.

The community of Jankufa, predominantly a farming community, is reeling from a shocking and violent incident that occurred during a funeral ceremony in the area.

According to Adom News sources, a group of young men allegedly vandalized the funeral grounds and brutally attacked the people in attendance, firing gunshots and leaving several injured.

The Aduanahene of the Suma Traditional Area, Nana Kwame Ameyaw at a press conference expressed concern over the lack of progress in the investigation.

He stated that, since the case was reported to the Police, the culprits have been walking free for two weeks now.

He highlighted the urgent need for the National Security, Bono Regional Security Council and the Police to swiftly act before the issue escalates into something else.

Nana Ameyaw also demanded immediate compensation for the victims of this horrific attack persists.

Nana Arko Tuffour II, the Gyaasehene of the Suma Traditional Council, joined the victims in demanding accountability to bring the perpetrators to book.

Also fear has gripped the women in the town with many women in the town as they are unable to go to the farm for fear of being attacked.

Meanwhile, the victims, still reeling from the trauma of the attack, are seeking justice and appealed to authorities to ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

They are also calling for immediate compensation for the injured and families of the deceased, as they continue to deal with the aftermath of the violent incident.

Alleged assault: Bongo Ideas opens up [Video]

Fire Service personnel allegedly attack security men at Techiman Holy Family Hospital