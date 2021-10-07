Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, the screen goddess, is one of the respected actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

One look at her Instagram page and one will easily fall in love with her.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

READ ALSO:

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, she always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is redefining style and fashion.

We spotted amazing designs of her on the gram. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Check below for inspiration: