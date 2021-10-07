Kumasi Asante Kotoko have announced a new club captain for the upcoming 2021/22 Ghana football season.

Following the departure of Felix Annan, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu has been handed the armband.

Emmanuel Gyamfi, who captained the team last season, is, however, expected to leave the club.

Ganiyu will be deputised by goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Salifu Mudasiru.

Ganiyu, who joined the club from Karela in 2018, had an excellent season for the Porcupine Warriors and anchored what proved to be the best defence in the league.

The 25-year-old’s strong performances at the back have earned him a place in various Black Stars squads and he made his debut in a sterling display against South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nation [Afcon] 2021 qualifier earlier this year.

He was included in the initial squad for the Zimbabwe doubleheader but was excused for undisclosed reasons.

The club will be travelling to Dubai today to continue their pre-season training under Prosper Narteh Ogum.