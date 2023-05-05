Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has once again captured attention with her stunning appearance.

In a recent photo shoot, the 39-year-old star looked breathtaking in a green corseted kente dress.

Her voluminous curly hairstyle, styled in a side parting, complemented her flawless makeup perfectly, creating a look that was both glamorous and natural.

Jackie Appiah’s radiant smile was the icing on the cake, and she posed confidently with her expensive yellow Chanel bag and sleek strappy high heels.

To complete her ensemble, the actress accessorized with gold necklaces, a wristwatch, and earrings.

On Instagram, where the photos were shared, many social media users praised Jackie Appiah’s latest kente look and expressed their admiration for her style.

