The organizers of one of the most anticipated cultural festivals in Ghana this December, Afrofuture have announced that British rapper, J Hus will no longer be performing at the event.

J Hus was set to headline the festival alongside Nigerian music star Davido, and Ghana’s sensational singer, Black Sherif which would take place at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The organizers in a statement said the rapper’s absence is attributed to reasons beyond their control.

Despite this change, Afrofuture promises an unforgettable experience at the two-day event, featuring performances by musical powerhouses lined up for the event.

See the official statement below: