Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has told Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo to stay “confident” in himself as the teenager continues his rise to prominence.

United fans were hoping for big things from Mainoo in 2023/24 after impressing in the early stages of pre-season. But an injury in a friendly against Real Madrid set him back.

Mainoo’s first appearance of the season was delayed until the recent win over Everton, during which the 18-year-old was widely praised for both the quality of his performance and a maturity to his game that belied his age and lack of senior experience.

“I haven’t heard much about him but if he is in the Manchester United squad, he must have lots of quality,” said Musiala ahead of Bayern’s visit to Old Trafford this week.

“I think for a young player, it is about just having that confidence in yourself. Especially when you are playing with older people and people who have a bit more experience that you get that trust that you are meant to be where you are right now.”

Jamal Musiala knows what it’s like to be in the spotlight at 18 / Matt McNulty/GettyImages

Musiala himself is only 20 but has already played 140 first-team games for Bayern, as well as 25 for Germany. If anyone knows what it’s like to be in Mainoo’s shoes right now, he does.

Since starting against Everton, Mainoo has further featured for United against Galatasaray and Newcastle but remained an unused substitute for more recent games with Chelsea and Bournemouth. Given the impressive nature of his display against Everton, one of the team’s few polished performances this season, many fans would hope to see him start against Bayern.

United can only progress to the Champions League knockout stages by beating Bayern, who haven’t lost a game at this stage of the competition since 2017, and hoping for a draw in the group’s other game between Copenhagen and Galatasaray. United will go out of Europe completely if they lose.

A reprieve in the Europa League, a competition that United previously won in 2017, is also possible – with a win if Copenhagen beat Galatasaray, or a draw if the opposite happens.