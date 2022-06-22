Award-winning high-life singer, Eugene Kwame Marfo, popularly known as Kuami Eugene has said almost everybody in Ghana has a ‘beef’ with him because they know he will react to them.

According to him, people pick up a ‘beef’ with him mostly to get attention.

“If you go to Ghana, I am one artiste almost everybody has picked a beef with. I think because I am everywhere,” he said.

“You need buzz, it’s me; if you need buzz, like one week’s attention for everybody to get involved in the conversation, attack Kuami because they know I am gonna reply to you,” he added.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Ahosepe, he disclosed he has a change of mind about reacting to people.

“So recently, I mean, I told my Management I have changed and right now I won’t mind anyone anymore,” he noted.

Kuami Eugene further explained that he has no time to waste on such people as he would rather work on a hit song.

“They go on air and talk about me but what I don’t know is to waste time in the studios to insult another person,” he indicated.

“I think it’s a waste of time and I don’t make a dis record unless, I will make a hit song,” Kuami Eugene added.

