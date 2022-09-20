Actress Ama K. Abebrese has called on those who speak ill of Ghanaian films to stop belittling the movies from the industry.

Speaking on ‘XCLUSIVES’ with Noella Kharyne Yalley, the actress, who has featured in ‘The Burial of Kojo’ ‘A Sting in a Tale’ and many others said, in as much as some people are not fans of Ghanaian films, others love it.

“You don’t have to like my work. It is not my fault that you don’t like everything because it is Ghanaian. Just do not down it. That is my issue. Sometimes you find a Ghanaian denigrating somebody’s work which probably the person used their last penny to produce,” Ama K. Abebrese said.

She added that “until you step into a producer or a director’s shoe, you wouldn’t know the sacrifices they’ve made.

“Any producer will tell you the challenges or what they have to go through to get their film made with very little support because of their passion. Just because you do not like it, doesn’t mean somebody won’t love it.”

The actress also encouraged individuals who are passionate about producing not to get discouraged by the negativity of people.

“I want to encourage people who are passionate about anything, it does not matter what it is don’t be discouraged,” she said

