3 Ford vans and Opel Kadett vehicle burnt in Kumasi

Three Ford vans and an Opel Kadett vehicle have been consumed by fire at a workshop at Asafo Dadiesoaba in Kumasi.

The ravaging fire burnt the vehicle seats and other car parts that were under repairs at the shop.

About three shops were completely burnt, with three others partially destroyed by the fire which spread through parts of a mechanic shop.

An eyewitness told JoyNews he suspects the fire started from one of the Ford vans being repaired.

A welder had removed the fuel tank and placed it in the vehicle as one of the welders worked on the car from the ground.

They think the flame started when the naked fire met the fuel in the tank. It took the Fire Service to contain the fire.

“We are yet to call owners of these burnt cars to inform them. Looking at the extent of damage, I can’t tell how they would react when they come but we would plead with them.

“The shop owner did not come to work today but we have already informed him about the incident,” the eyewitness said.

No casualties have been recorded yet.

More photos: