The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) says it will be fatal to gamble or toy with Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong’s threats against Multimedia journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor.

According to the body, appropriate measures must be put in place to ensure Mr Donkor’s safety, taking into account what happened to Tiger Eye P.I ‘s Ahmed Suale in January 2019.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the GJA President, Affail Monney, condemned the attacks.



Mr Monney stated that the threat against the journalist presents another prompting to deal with the canker of impunity which is a stain on Ghana’s reputation as the citadel of press freedom in Africa.

He added that Mr Agyapong, who is also the Chairman of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, must be investigated and made to face the law.

Mr Agyapong, while speaking on a programme dubbed ‘The Attitude’ on Net 2 television, a television channel owned by him, called for “serious” beatings of Mr Donkor due to his reportage on the violence at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

He was quoted to have threatened that if he were the President of Ghana, he would have ensured that Mr Donkor is beaten mercilessly.

READ ON:

Management of Luv FM and for that matter, the Multimedia Group says it takes a serious view of the conduct of the MP, especially when a similar pronouncement by him had preceded the murder of Tiger Eye investigative journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The media conglomerate’s Kumasi subsidiary, Luv FM has reported the legislator to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service for threatening its reporter, Mr Donkor.

Listen to Mr Affail Monney in the audio attached above: