Otto Addo says he had mixed feelings after he was appointed as Ghana coach following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac.

The 47-year-old was named as the interim head coach for the team ahead of the World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.

However, the Borussia Dortmund talent coach masterminded Ghana’s qualification to the Mundial.

Addo was re-appointed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) as the head coach for the side until the end of December 2022 following the country’s qualification to the World Cup.

“I had mixed feelings because I’d already worked alongside coach Milovan Rajevac. I think he did a good job. I was happy to work with him and we got on well. It was a shame to miss out on the Africa Cup of Nations,” he told FIFA.

“I was sad not to be able to continue working with him, but now I’m obviously happy to be on the touchline for Ghana. It’s an honour for me and I’ll always try to do my best, just like I did when I was a player.”

Addo will lead Ghana into their Group H opener against Portugal on November 24 before they face South Korea four days later and Uruguay on December 2.

Ghana has opened camp in Abu Dhabi and will take on Switzerland on November 17 in a friendly game.