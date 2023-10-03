Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has described Thomas Partey’s return as a piece of great news for the club.

The Ghana international has been out of action for about a month with a groin injury and has missed some crucial games for club and country.

However, the 30-year-old on Monday returned to the training grounds ahead of the Gunners Champions League game against French side, Lens later tonight.

Arteta speaking ahead of the game confirmed that Thomas Partey has been training with the team for the past three days and has been included in his squad for Tuesday’s Champions League fixture against Lens.

“He’s progressed really well in the last two weeks and he managed to train in the last two or three days with the team and that’s great news for us obviously. I think his progression in the last week has been very good. He might have some exposure tomorrow depending on how the game goes” he said.

Mikel Arteta added that, “He’s a big player and we know what he brings to the team. He knows exactly what we need and with the injuries we had to other players in midfield and at the back he complements us in a great way and gives us options. So it’s great to have him back again.”

