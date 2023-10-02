Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has started training with his Arsenal teammates after recovering from an injury.

The 29-year-old suffered a groin injury ahead of the September international break.

The injury forced Partey to miss the Gunners clash against Manchester United at the Emirates, a game the Gunners won 3-1.

Partey subsequently missed fixtures against Everton, PSV, Tottenham, Brentford and Bournemouth.

He also missed Ghana’s final Group E game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) last month in Kumasi.

However, Partey has returned to training ahead of Arsenal’s second Group B game in the Champions League against Lens on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen if the midfielder is named in the Arsenal squad that travels to France later today.

However, it is more likely that Partey will return for Sunday’s crunch showdown with title rivals Manchester City at the Emirates.

Thomas Partey who has regularly featured at the right back this season has so far made a total of three appearances for the Gunners.