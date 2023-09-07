Nana Akomea, the Director of Campaign Communications for New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has described Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the race as good news.

According to him, it is not surprising because he foresaw it.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Nana Akomea said Mr Kyerematen will not be the only candidate to pull out of the race.

“It is a step in the right direction, and I expected other people to also withdraw. It happened in 2008, and it was the same Alan. He resigned from the party but later came back to work for it.” he said.

With preparations are still ongoing for the November 4 presidential primary, Nana Akomea noted that, the Bawumia team will engage the former Trade Minister.

“Everyone likes the winning team and it’s obvious the delegates have decided where the heart of the party is because if 10 people contest an election and the votes of nine can’t even add up to half of what one aspirant had, then it’s decisive” he explained.

Mr Kyerematen announced his withdrawal from the race on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, after placing third in the Super Delegates Congress.

In what was expected to be a three-horse race, Dr Bawumia secured a landslide victory with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the total valid votes.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30% while Mr Kyerematen polled 95 votes, or 10.29%.

Meanwhile, his withdrawal has been met with mixed reactions.

ALSO READ: