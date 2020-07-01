Kwame Adade, an information technology expert, on Wednesday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for providing electronic communication service without license.

Mr Adade, aged 51, is alleged to have rented a place at Premier Towers within the Ministries enclave and installed various electronic communication equipment, which he used to route international calls through unapproved routes to Ghana.

Additionally, Mr Adade allegedly terminated calls illegally and transformed them into local calls.

Charged with providing electronic communication service without license, Mr Adade pleaded not guilty.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Hellen Ofei Ayeh, admitted Mr Adade to bail in the sum of GH¢50,000.00 with two sureties, one to be justified.

The court ordered prosecution to file its disclosures within 14 days and witness statements within 25 days from Wednesday, July 1.

The matter has been adjourned to August 14.

Prosecuting, Detective Sergeant Thomas Sarfo, narrated that the complainant, Mr Alfred Gaise, is a Telecommunications Operator working with the National Communication Authority (NCA).

Detective Sergeant Sarfo said Mr Adade resided at Nsawam but in 2019 the NCA detected that an entity was operating an illegal telecommunication service without license.

Prosecution said police investigators and a team of experts from NCA, led by the complainant, proceeded to Internet Solutions located within the Premier Towers building at the Ministries.

He said the accused was found to have rented a location within the Towers and rented space in their server room where he had installed various electronic communication equipment, which he used to route international calls through unapproved routes into Ghana.

The prosecutor said Mr Adade allegedly terminated calls illegally and transformed them into local calls with numbers 2333026101180 and 0233302740040, and operating without license. He was arrested and arraigned.