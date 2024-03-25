The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (https://ICIEC.IsDB.org/), the Shariah-compliant multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, is co-organising the IsDB Group Private Sector Forum as a side event at the 49th Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the IsDB on 27-30 April 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The theme of the High Level Panel Discussion (HLPD), which will be held from 11:15 am to 12:15 pm on 29th April at the InterContinintal in Riyadh, is “Gateway to Growth: Saudi Investments as a Catalyst for Development in ICIEC Member States”.

The HLPD will highlight the significant role of Saudi investments in driving economic development across ICIEC Member States, aligning with the national development agendas of these countries. It will also focus on fostering collaboration between Saudi investment bodies and ICIEC Member Countries, addressing emerging geopolitical risks, and exploring new markets and sectors for Saudi investors within ICIEC Member States.

The event will feature high level keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, bringing together key stakeholders including ministries and government officials, Saudi investors, international and regional organizations, multilateral and financial institutions, private equities, venture capitalists, and technology companies.

Mr. Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, stating,”This HLPD underscores the paramount importance of forging strategic partnerships to propel sustainable development within ICIEC Member Countries. We eagerly anticipate engaging in insightful discussions and fostering collaborations that will not only drive economic growth but also pave the way for prosperity in the region.”

