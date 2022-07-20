Fight Week is here again as former WBO World Super Bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15KOs) is set for a war dance in the square ring with Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15KOs) from the Grand Casino, Hinckley, Minnesota, USA.

The North America Boxing Federation (NABF) Featherweight titlist, Isaac “The Royal Storm” Dogboe will this Saturday battle with the Glendora-born Joet Gonzalez for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) International Featherweight title.

The winner between Dogboe and Gonzalez will be in line to face Mexico’s Ray Vargas who holds the World Boxing Council (WBC) World Feather title after beating Mark Magsayo via a split decision a week ago.

This bout presents Isaac Dogboe with a huge opportunity to edge closer to his dream of becoming a two-division world champion. Interestingly, Joet Gonzalez is also highly spirited for his first ever World title after losing two world title bouts against Shakur Stevenson and Emanuel Navarrete in 2019 and 2021 respectively for the WBO world featherweight title.

Knowing very well they’re both a win away from securing a date with Ray Vargas for the WBC strap, the WBO International Featherweight strap may not matter much to them as they keep their eyes on the ultimate.

The ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe looks more hungry going into this fight and must therefore keep his focus and not underestimate Gonzalez who has contended for a world title twice despite being defeated on both occasions.

The fight is promoted by Bob Arum’s Top Rank and Cory Rapacz’s Rapacz Boxing scheduled to be aired on ESPN+. The main card will start at 10:00 P.M. ET and the main event should begin around 11:30 P.M. ET, depending on how long the undercard fights last.