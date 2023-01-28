An irate youth group calling itself Total force in Tamale have burnt tyres at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional office in Tamale over the change in the parliamentary leadership.

This was after the group presented a petition to party leaders to register their displeasure on Saturday.

Addressing the media, the Secretary of the group, Abdulai Ibrahim Danaa, said the decision that led to the reshuffle is a calculated attempt to again deny the party victory in 2024 general election.

They accused the National Chairman, Aseidu Nkatia and General secretary Fifi Kwetey of making the changes to pursue their selfish interests.

Abdulai said they hate no one but it looks like the current party leaders don’t know assets of the party, and that’s why they want to sideline Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak and others.

He said they will rise up to fight any individual or group within the party who will be having a hand in any defeat of the party next time, hence the leadership should lead well.

ALSO READ:

NDC Council of Elders wades into Minority leadership reshuffle brouhaha

Some MPs withdraw from petition against Minority shakeup

Asawase NDC protests removal of Muntaka as Minority Chief Whip

He added that the poor judgment from the functional executives of the party has embarrassed every member of the NDC which keeps most Ghanaians wondering if the NDC is a credible alternative, for that matter, they are demanding an apology from the leadership over their action.

The Northern Regional Administrator, Mahamii Sualisu, who received the petition on behalf of the party appealed to the youth to be calm, stating it will be forwarded for possible action to be taken.