The Independent Power Generators Ghana has confirmed receipt of payment from the Electricity Company of Ghana as part of the commitment made on June 30, 2023.

The payment, according to the power producers, serves as a testament to the collaborative efforts between the IPPs and ECG in ensuring the stability and sustainability of Ghana’s energy sector.

Even though the IPPs did not disclose how much money has been received, they commended the ECG for upholding its promise and promptly settling its financial obligations.

It added that the IPPs value the transparent and constructive partnership with the ECG and remain dedicated to contributing their expertise and resources to bolstering Ghana’s power generation capabilities.

The IPPs promised to ensure a consistent and reliable energy supply for the citizens of Ghana.

