Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has called on the Ministry of Tourism and its associate agencies to invest in new tourist sites.

His comments come after the Director of Corp. at the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Jones Aruna Nelson, stated that the Domestic Tourism Drive launched by his outfit is aimed at ensuring that Ghanaians make conscious efforts to travel around the country.

Speaking on Showbiz A-Z, Mr Nelson said that this project is exceptionally laudable because many Ghanaians do not add travel when planning activities.

However, in a tweet, Mr Dumelo stated that people cannot continue to revisit the same old sites like the slave castles and waterfalls over and over again.

He called for a plan to invest in new tourism activities like skydiving, hot air balloons and zip lines.

What are we doing to invest in new Tourism sites? We can’t keep going to Cape Coast Castle and Wli falls. Is there a plan to invest in new Toursim activities like sky diving, hot air balloons, zip lines etc https://t.co/xNjkQcjw5E — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) June 12, 2021

MORE:

Also speaking on Showbiz A-Z, brand and marketing expert, Jesse Agyepong, said aside the many challenges, cost of living in Ghana also puts a strain on Ghanaians hoping to explore the country.

According to him, because the cost of living in Ghana is high it affects all other sectors of the economy including domestic tourism.

He urged the Tourism Ministry to ensure that the additional budgetary allocation of GH¢100 million, is used to adequately strengthen the sector.

This, he explained, will aid in reducing some of the huge expenses tourists are usually saddled with.