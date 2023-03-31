Asante Kotoko has called on the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to consider the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee [VAR] in the Ghana Premier League.

The VAR has been widely accepted in world football following its introduction by Fifa.

The introduction of the VAR was to assist match officials to minimize the errors committed by officials.

However, David Obeng Nyarko speaking in an interview revealed that the country’s football governing body must consider the introduction of the VAR in the local topflight.

According to him, the VAR will assist match officials to correct the errors during match days.

“I will plead with the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to consider the introduction of Video Assistant Referee [VAR],” the Asante Kotoko Brands Manager said on ‘Fire for Fire‘ on Adom TV.

“The mistakes in the Ghana Premier League are too much and we must find a way to deal with it, and for me, VAR is the way to go.

“We can start with the piloting at the various venues before we spread it across the various venues.

“Sometimes, the linemen are left confused but with the introduction of VAR, the mistakes will be minimized,” he added.