Division One League side, Inter Allies have officially filed an appeal to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over their demotion to the third-tier after an alleged match manipulation scandal.

A verdict released by the Disciplinary Committee saw Allies being demoted to the second division after being found guilty of engaging in match-fixing in their 7-0 defeat to AshantiGold SC in their final fixture of last season at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

Inter Allies defender, Hashmin Musah was subbed on to intentionally score deliberate own goals to spoil the supposed bets which were staked.

Musah later claimed he scored the two own goals to scupper a bet placed on the match.

READ ALSO

However, a club statement on Wednesday morning said they will appeal the ban.

“Inter Allies on Tuesday filed a formal appeal with the Ghana Football Association’s Appeals Committee, challenging the match manipulation sanction.

“Our appeal is against the decision of the D.C. sanctioning Inter Allies FC by demoting the club to the Division Two League and the payment of a GHC 100,000.00 fine.”

Players and officials have been banned on various grounds despite the heavy fine.