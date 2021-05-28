FC Nordsjaelland assistant coach, Didi Dramani, has called on the Ghana Football Association [GFA] to take players through the right processes before they play for the national team.

Over the years, European-born players, who switch nationality to play for the Ghana national team, decline to play for the team without any concrete defense.

With others willing to play for Black Stars, Didi Dramani, who is a former Asante Kotoko head coach, believes players must be taken through the right channels and must be thought to accept the culture because they are allowed to play for the national team.

“European players must be properly integrated into Black Stars because their upbringing is different from what we have in Ghana,” he said on Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari among other players who grew up in the country before going to Europe had no problems but when a player who is born and fed in Europe decides to play for the national team, the processing must be done well.

“We have had a lot of issues with players joining the Black Stars from Europe and a classical example is Kevin Prince Boateng.

“He was a good player but because the integration and the process was wrong, we had issues dealing with him.

“I believe the new FA wouldn’t like that to happen again and so all the call-ups by CK Akonnor have been carefully done.

“We will need them to play for us if only they are interested but the process and the integration must be done properly so that will wouldn’t have any issues in the future dealing with them,” he added.

CK Akonnor, who is the head coach of the Black Stars, has vowed to build his team with a blend of European-born players.