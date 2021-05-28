Super model, Noami Campbell, shared her connection to Marley while interviewing DJ D-Nice on her hit YouTube series, ‘No Filter with Naomi’.

As theGrio previously reported, Campbell has recently become a new mother, welcoming her daughter early last week. Sharing the exciting news to her official Instagram account, the model and icon wrote at the time that her daughter is her “beautiful little blessing.”

Speaking of how Bob Marley’s music has played an instrumental role in her life, Campbell explained to DJ D-Nice how she played Marley while welcoming her newborn daughter.

She shared in the interview: “In one of my most special moments, you know, I just became a mum, I had Bob Marley playing…I mean, that’s my roots! You know, that’s my roots.”

