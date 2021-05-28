Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Didi Dramani, believes the technical bench is not strong enough and will need more.

Following the exit of Maxwell Konadu in December 2020, the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management appointed Mariano Barret as the new head coach for the side.

However, the Portuguese gaffer also appointed Maguel Bruno, as the assistant coach, Johnson Smith, youth team coach, Abdulai Gazele, assistant youth team coach, Issah Najahu as goalkeeper’s trainer and Pedro Manuel as physical trainer and injury prevention manager.

But the former Black Maidens head coach believes the technical team is not good enough and stressed that effort should be made to bring in more people to join the technical bench.

“Asante Kotoko technical bench not strong enough. They have a good coach (Mariano Barreto) and the rest of the team I believe are also good but they will need more hands-on board to help achieve their ambitions,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Asante Kotoko are playing well in the Ghana Premier League but I believe there should be more people who should join the technical team,” he added.

Didi Dramani currently serves as the assistant coach for Danish League side, FC Nordsjaellad.