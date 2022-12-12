A 16-year-old boy from Assin Adiembra in the Central Region has gone through the worse over a missing Ghc4,000.

The victim was wrongfully accused of stealing ¢4,000.00 from a woman identified as Abena Mansa who also lives at Assin Adiembra.

According to the father, the victim’s hand was tied to his back and also tied to loads of plastic chairs parked in one of the separate rooms.

The father told Adom News his son was subsequently subjected to severe assaults and torture until he confessed to stealing GHC200 from the suspect.

The victim was allegedly slapped mercilessly and shocked several times while bystanders rained insults on him.

As a result, the victim sustained bruises on his eyes and body which landed him at the hospital.

Surprisingly, the next day, the woman who claimed her ¢4,000.00 had gone missing, called the father of the victim and confessed that she had found the money in her room so he should forgive her.

The father has since reported the case to the police for action against the woman and all the suspects involved.

Assin Fosu Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit confirmed the incident and said steps have been taken to get the perpetrators arrested.