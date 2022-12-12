Some Ghanaians have reacted to the two earth tremors that hit parts of Accra.

The two tremors were recorded around 11:00 am on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Some of the places that recorded the tremor included Adabraka, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill and Mallam.

People in places that recorded the tremor have already turned to social media to report their experiences.

Check out some comments:

Who else experienced the earth tremor? pic.twitter.com/hDq6PLxM8V — Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (@thegbcghana) December 12, 2022

Earth Tremor or Tramol??? — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) December 12, 2022

Did you feel the earth tremor? What did you witness?



What was running through your mind? #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/Lo6BpmriKD — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) December 12, 2022

Did I just experience an earth tremor in Adabraka, Accra? Did anyone else feel this?#EarthTremor pic.twitter.com/lQxSP8MylG — Joe Jackson (@Joe_Jackson_GH) December 12, 2022

Bro! Did we just feel an earth tremor or what?😨 — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce🦅🎙🇬🇭 (@OleleSalvador) December 12, 2022

Did you feel the Earth Tremor? pic.twitter.com/CID7b3ws5q — GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 12, 2022

Earth Tremor in Accra ? Did you feel it ? — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) December 12, 2022

Jamestown people during the Earth Tremor pic.twitter.com/htezcr2NKm — Aeroplane_fitar 🇬🇭 (@richie_alone) December 12, 2022

I felt the earth tremor. The building shook and I felt something ran under my feet. My colleagues in the next office felt it too. — Don Doku 🇬🇭 (@TheGHMediaGuru) December 12, 2022

The Earth Tremor sef know say e happen for Kumasi aa, my people no go fit mention that be why edey Happen for Accra p3. yenp3 Earth tl3mo telemc sem biaa wc ha😂 — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) December 12, 2022

Ghanaians after partial earth tremor hits parts of the country 😂😂😂😂😂😂Awurade gye y3n oh 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/md6BddyRF3 — Bhadext🥼Patoa🎤⭐️ (@bhadext) December 12, 2022

some people komot for demma offices after the earth tremor

you be man aa enter 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/VJJ3qu0Pdu — JEY🇦🇷 (@MmoaNkoaaa) December 12, 2022

Yes, I felt the earth tremor too. It happened at 11:52am — Accra. This no be any rapture biaaa. So make any clergy come lie we again lol — Afro Hermit (@ElormBeenie) December 12, 2022