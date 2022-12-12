South Africa Football Association president, Danny Jordaan, says Bafana Bafana cannot be compared to the likes of Ghana and Morocco.

Both the Black Stars and the Altas Lions participated in the ongoing World Cup in Qatar, with the former exiting the competition in the group stages while the latter has progressed to the semi-finals.

Morocco – the dark horses in the tournament, defeated World Cup favourites, Portugal in what was a dramatic game to reach brink of the final in the global showpiece.

Remarkably, no opposing player has scored against Morocco at this World Cup – with 14 foreign based players at their disposal, Jordan believes South Africa shouldn’t be compared to their two African rivals.

“We must not equate a team that has 90% of their players coming from Europe and becoming citizens in order to be in the team,” Jordaan explained as quoted by sabcsport.com.

“How’s it possible that one [Inaki] Williams is playing for Ghana, and his brother, another [Nico] Williams, is playing for Spain?

“Our focus is, we must not be distracted by that. Fundamentally, our position is [that] we must produce world-class players that can compete with the best in the world.”