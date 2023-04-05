Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah celebrated his 41st birthday by making a generous donation to the Nsawam Prison.

The donation, which was made on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, included essential medicines, assorted food items and other necessities.

Lawyer Abena Oppong Nkrumah who led the donation on behalf of the Minister said the Oppong Nkrumah family hopes the donation will contribute to the welfare of the inmates.

The donation was received by the authorities at the Nsawam Prison, who expressed their gratitude to the Minister.

Speaking on behalf of the prison, a senior official said, “We are very grateful for this donation, and we thank the Minister for his kind gesture. These items will go a long way in providing for the basic needs of our inmates, and we appreciate the Minister’s support in helping us to fulfill our mandate.”

The Nsawam Prison is one of the largest prisons in Ghana, with a population of over 3,000 inmates. The donation made by the Minister will help to alleviate some of the challenges faced by the prison.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah is also actively involved in various charitable initiatives, particularly in Ofoase Ayirebi, where he serves as a Member of Parliament (MP).

A year ago on his 40th birthday, he made a similar donation to the Good Shepherd Development Outreach, an orphanage in Akwatia.