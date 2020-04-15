Tolaram Group of companies in Ghana on Tuesday donated one million Ghana cedis (GH₵1,000,000) in cash and products to the Covid-19 National Trust Fund

The donation supports the government’s efforts at fighting the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The products will aid government’s food distribution programme for the vulnerable during the period of the partial lockdown in Greater Accra and Kumasi.

The Tolaram Group has two companies in Ghana namely De United Foods Industries Ghana Ltd, (DUFIL) the marketing and manufacturing arm and Multipro Private Ltd Ghana (MPL), the selling & distribution arm of Indomie instant noodles.

The donation was made on behalf of the Group, by the General Manager of DUFIL, Mahesh Shah supported by the General Manager of MPL, Manish Goyal, and the Human Resource Manager, Prince Buame.

It was received by the Chair of the Board of Trustees and immediate past Chief Justice Sophia Akufo.

Mahesh Shah commended the government for its concerted efforts at fighting the pandemic and said that the company deemed it fit to support a worthy cause.

He said the company had consistently given back to society through various programmes adding that “giving to the Covid Fund is just in line with what we love to do.”

The Former Chief Justice, who was assisted by other members of the Board like Archbishop Justice Akrofi, and Dr Abdul Tanko, thanked the Tolaram Group for its kind gesture and promised that the donation will be put to good use.

Just about a month ago, an ultra-modern factory to produce Indomie was commissioned under 1D1F program, creating additional 150 jobs, bringing the total of direct and indirect employment to about 60,000 people in Ghana.