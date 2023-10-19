Hearts of Oak legend, Yaw Amankwah Mireku has called for the exclusion of Inaki Williams from subsequent Black Stars games.

Since making his debut against Brazil after his nationality switch in June 2022, the Athletic Bilbao striker has failed to find the back of the net after making 11 appearances for the Black Stars.

According to Amankwah Mireku, Inaki has not done enough to continue playing for the national team, adding that he is not worth keeping in the team.

“Since his debut for Ghana, what has he (Inaki Williams) to show? Absolutely nothing,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Happy FM.

“He is yet to find the back of the net upfront, and other players also deserve a chance to demonstrate their abilities. Inaki needs to be excused from the team because in over nine appearances, he has nothing to show,” he added.

Inaki Williams featured in all the two friendly games against Mexico and USA. The Black Stars suffered defeats in all the games without scoring a goal after conceding six goals.

Meanwhile, Inaki has four goals and two assists in nine appearances for Bilbao in La Liga this season.

