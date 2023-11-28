The Minister of Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, clashed with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin during debate on the Legislative Instrument (LI) to restrict imports of some strategic products.

The Minister irked the Speaker when she asserted that, he had denied Majority members the opportunity to discuss a Legislative Instrument (LI) yet to be presented to the House.

The LI of the Export and Import Amendments Regulation 2023 aimed at restricting the importation of 22 goods has not been laid due to opposition by the Minority.

According to the standing orders, if a document is not officially before the House, no discussion is permitted.

However, the Speaker argued that, more deliberation was needed before a decision could be reached.

During her speech, the Speaker interjected, reminding the Communication Minister that they were in Parliament, not the Ministry of Communication.

In response, the Minister defended herself, stating, “I listen to myself before I speak, and I take strong exception to your comments.” The Speaker promptly ordered her to resume her seat, a command she complied with.

Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu intervened, urging the visibly angered Speaker to calm down.

Meanwhile, during the same debate, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and KT Hammond engaged in a heated exchange on the floor.

Members of Parliament of both the Minority and Majority joined shouting at each other bring proceedings to an abrupt end.