Staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), have arrived in Ghana to conduct the second review of the three-year $3 billion Programme for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) post-COVID-19.

A team arrived over the weekend to initiate the assessment of the nation’s progress in meeting the programme’s objectives.

The assessment scheduled to last for the next two weeks started on Tuesday, April 2 and will end on April 12, 2024.

The review follows the successful completion of the 1st Review of the Programme on 19th Jan 2024.

The Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Anta is confident the approval of the second Review by the IMF Executive Board, possibly in June 2024, would trigger the release of the third tranche of $360 million, bringing the total disbursements so far under the programme to $1.56 billion.

Dr Adam said the Ministry was working with the BoG in preparation for the IMF 2nd Review Mission, adding that preliminary assessment undertaken by MoF and BoG showed that the country was on course to meet most of the targets under the Programme.

During this period, Ghana’s adherence to the programme’s targets will be closely scrutinized, focusing on areas such as economic recovery, fiscal management, and structural reforms.

The government is optimistic about passing this IMF programme review, aiming to meet all structural benchmarks to access the third tranche of IMF funding totaling $360 million by the end of June.

The subsequent review for 2024 is scheduled for November.

ALSO READ: