A level 300 student of the University of Cape Coast, Benjamin Essien-Davis, has donated 10 pieces of ultra-modern streetlights to the Students Representative Council (SRC) to aid the project on improving nightlife and security on campus in preparation for their end-of-semester examination.

Mr Ben Essien made a pledge to the SRC General Assembly when the SRC President engaged the student body on the measures they were taking to resolve security issues on campus, and also to improve on-campus nightlife, hence the “Operation Light Up Campus and Diaspora”.

Making the presentation to the SRC President, Mr Vincent Kojo Siabi, the SRC Treasurer, the Chairman of the Diaspora Security Committee, the Assembly Member, and other stakeholders, Mr Ben Essien spoke about the rationale behind the gesture.

“Walking around campus at night is very dangerous due to poor street-lighting systems, and most importantly at this time of the semester when we sit in for our end-of-semester examination, most students use the academic facilities on campus at night, but commuting back to our hostels and halls of residence at night becomes a challenge. Thus, an urgent need to make an effort to light up the campus.

Mr Essien also applauded the management of the university for the stringent measures they have implemented geared towards improving security on campus and creating a peaceful environment for academic excellence. “Management of the University has deployed the University Security to patrol campus day and night and also the intervention of University Police Command and the community “Watchdog” team, an initiative of the SRC.”

Mr Essien added that he was highly committed to contributing his quota to improve the welfare of students and also champion their interests.

In appreciation, Mr Vincent Kojo Siabi, the UCC SRC President, commended the kind gesture exhibited by the leader of the BenEssien Movement and assured the urgent fixing of the streetlights.

Mr Siabi encouraged other benevolent individuals to emulate the generosity exhibited by Mr Ben Essien and support the SRC in its quest to improve security and nightlife on the UCC campus.