Dear Coleen,

I’m a woman in my 30s and have been single for quite some time.

However, I’ve met someone I really like and things are going in the right direction.

He’s intimidatingly gorgeous and looks like he’s good in bed – and now I’m worried I won’t have much to bring to the table.

I haven’t had sex in a while and I’m worried about disappointing him because I don’t have any moves.

It’s been playing on my mind a lot and so far all we’ve done is a kiss. Please help.

Coleen says,

Have some confidence in yourself. Just because he’s gorgeous doesn’t mean he’s a gymnast in bed – and he might have all the same worries as you.

Anyone is great in bed if you really fancy each other and there’s sexual chemistry there. You don’t need any moves. If they happen, they happen, but you can’t plan it.

If things are going well, it means he really fancies you as well, but if you keep worrying about sex, it might spoil things because you could become guarded.

You might not gel sexually, but don’t overthink it before you’ve given it a go.