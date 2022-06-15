National Chairman hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Abankwah Yeboah, has said he is the right person to help the party break the eight.

Mr Yeboah, who is the current National Treasurer, says he would bring everybody within the party on board at all levels to make it possible for the NPP to win the 2024 general election and remain in power.

“We need a National Chairman with a strong pedigree to help break the 8. I have the strong personality to be a National Chairman. I realised most of our party members are not happy. We need to correct that and I know I would be National Chairman by the grace of God,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday.

On the welfare system of the party, he said he would create an effective and efficient scheme that would capture both current and past executives who sometimes feel neglected.

Mr Yeboah has, therefore, appealed to delegates to give him their maximum support to enable him to win the chairmanship to lead the party to a one-touch victory in the 2024 polls.