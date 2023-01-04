A recent article about a Ghanaian who was thought by some to be the world’s tallest man has caused an Ethiopian to come out on social media to say that he is bigger.

Negewo Jima posted his picture alongside that of Sulemana Abdul Samed on Facebook saying “never give up”.

“Bring him if you want – this guy will not be longer than me,” he said in an earlier post.

“From what I see on [sic] the pictures, I can say he’s not longer than me,” Mr Negewo later told the BBC.

At 7 ft 4.6in (225cm) Mr Negewo is said to be Ethiopia’s tallest man.

Despite some initially saying that the 29-year-old Ghanaian was 9 ft 6in a BBC reporter measured him and found him to be 7ft 4in – which is indeed shorter than the Ethiopian.

In the past, other Ethiopians have said they were taller than Mr Negewo but later found that this was not true.