Frank Etouga Mbella has apologized to the fans of Asante Kotoko after missing a crucial penalty against Elmina Sharks on Monday.

The Porcupine Warriors in their matchday 16 games against the Fearsome side suffered a 2-1 defeat.

Kotoko gave away their goal lead to lose 2-1 to bottom-placed Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Stadium last Monday.

Adu-Kwaw’s towering headed goal coupled with Alhaji Mustapha’s second-half penalty sunk the Reds who had opened the scoring account through Dickson Afoakwa.

Kotoko were also awarded a penalty just on the stroke of full time to avoid defeat but the Cameroonian import failed to find the back of the net.

READ ALSO

With this, the 20-year-old took to his official Facebook page, to render an unqualified apology to the teaming fans, the coach and his teammates.

“I am very sorry teammates, coach and fans. I will continue to work harder for victories.

“This match day was not for us. We shall come stronger in the next game by God’s grace. I love you all.”

Asante Kotoko will host newbies Accra Lions on Saturday in week 17 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.