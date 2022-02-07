Ex-Ghana midfielder, Sulley Muntari, made his debut for Hearts of Oak in the matchday 16 games against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday afternoon.

The Phobians, however, suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Dade lads at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A first-half strike from Razak Yussif was enough to secure all three points for the two times Ghana Premier League champions.

Muntari, a former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder, joined the Phobians earlier in the week following days of speculation and was immediately included in the squad to face Olympics.

The 37-year-old was named on the bench as Samuel Boadu opted for a midfield trio of Ushau, Gladon Awako and Amamkwah Baafi.

However, Olympics proved superior in the middle of the park and a swift counterattack saw Annor Walker’s side take the lead after 30 minutes.

Despite Hearts’ renewed efforts in the second half, the Phobians couldn’t find the equaliser as they were condemned to a second defeat in their last three league matches.

Meanwhile, Boadu’s side has now dropped to seventh on the league table, 10 points behind rivals Asante Kotoko who have two games in hand.