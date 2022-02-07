The matchday 16 games of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League have successfully ended at the various stadia with some shocking results.

The weekend games were headlined by the Mantse Derby between Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.

However, after 90 minutes of action, the reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak, who were playing at home, suffered a 1-0 defeat.

A first-half strike from Razak Yussif was enough for the Dade lads to secure all three points.

Berekum Chelsea travelled to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu and were hosted by Dreams FC. However, Chelsea stunned the home side by 2-0.

At the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, King Faisal returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Real Tamale United [RTU] on Saturday.

Medeama SC were stunned by debutants, Accra Lions by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

On Friday, Bechem United continued their impressive form as they defeated Ashgold by 2-0.

At the DUN’s Park, Gold Stars stunned two times Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars by 2-0.

Karela United were held to a 1-1 by Legon Cities at CAM Park.

At the Ohene Ameyaw Park, Eleven Wonders were held to a 0-0 by WAFA.

Asante Kotoko, who sit top of the league, will be hosted by Elmina Sharks at the Ndoum Sports Complex on Monday afternoon.

Kotoko, Bechem United and Medeama sit on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions while WAFA, Eleven Wonders and Elmina Sharks sit in the relegation zone respectively.

Full results below: