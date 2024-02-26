Comedian and Content Creator, Sadiq Sule popularly known as SDK has disclosed he is currently engaging a therapist to overcome the mental distress which came along with the loss of both parents last year.

SDK in an interview on 3FM said the thoughts of losing both parents sometimes haunt him and creates difficult moments for him which affects his craft and productivity.

For this reason, he has sought the advise of a therapist and admits that situation has improved since then.

“It has been crazy since I lost both parents. That one really dey eat me up. So now I have gone to seek the advice of a therapist and I’m on it. It got to a point that I am not really inspired; sometimes the work will be there but I’m not motivated to do it,” he stated.

He urged persons who are facing similar situations to seek help and open up for support including therapy sessions.

The content creator also shared his journey to food blogging. Famously known for funny skits and content, SDK all of sudden begun food blogging.

His new space which he finds interesting so far begun with just a promo shoot for a photographer friend.

According to him, the outcome of the promo shoot was impressive which further convinced him to begin the food blogging.

“It happened with Chocolate Sarayi. It was new in town and a photographer friend called me and said they wanted a promo and would really like me to do it for them. So, I said fine and we did it, people loved it and I was like okay they love the food thing so let me do it.

“Then other restaurants liked it too and the calls keep coming,” he narrated on Monday, February 26.

Recounting the monetary benefits so far, he said “it pays. But by the time you take the money and get out of the comfort zone then the money reduces because you have a crew that you pay and all.”