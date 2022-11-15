Founding President of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, says he is quite saddened about the dismissal of Charles Adu-Boahen from the Finance Ministry.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday terminated the Minister’s appointment over the Tiger Eye P.I ‘s exposé titled Galamsey Economy.

The documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas among other things captured the embattled Minister asking an investor to pay an appearance fee of $200,000 to enable a meeting between him and the Vice President, Dr Bawumia.

But to Mr Cudjoe, all this brouhaha surrounding the dismissal could have been avoided if he [Adu-Boahen] had honourably resigned following the public outcry over the economic mess.

“He should have resigned much earlier because it seems like a test. Your own party members were calling for your sack and the President was reluctant. That was the highest point you could have gone but this situation is worrying,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

He, however, described the sack as a step in the right direction though he expected it should have come earlier.

“The President should have exercised that earlier when the calls for his dismissal started but I believe he was jittery because of the IMF negotiations. It is like you are leaving in a house and your house members don’t want you,” he added.

