Legendary Reggie Rockstone is making extra effort to prove to Shatta Wale he is indeed a ‘grandpa’ in hiplife music.

Shatta Wale has, in recent times, been saying that Reggie Rockstone and his hiplife boys are broke and cannot be compared to him in terms of talent.

In response, Reggie Rockstone says he is rich in spirit and not broke as claimed by Shatta Wale.

Despite his age, he hinted in a ‘diss’ rap he is still a competition to Shatta Wale and other relatively young artistes who cannot keep him out of sight and lips.

Listen to Reggie Rockstone’s reply to Shatta Wale: