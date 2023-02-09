North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called the bluff of Rev Kusi Boateng, Secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral, for seeking to have him imprisoned.

Mr Ablakwa said he is not a coward and thus cannot be intimidated by “forces of tyranny” from exercising his parliamentary oversight duties.

According to him, if these persons are so mindful of finding victims for their intimidation ploys, then they should look elsewhere and not his backyard.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, February 9, the former deputy Education Minister and Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee said he is prepared to be a “political prisoner of conscience.”

“A country where parliamentarians carrying out their constitutional oversight mandate become victims of state-sponsored harassment, strange court injunctions and judicial threats of imprisonment even as double identity charlatans are protected and pampered is definitely a nation in the dark abyss.

“Let the cowardly forces of tyranny be told that I am not one to be frightened with imprisonment.

“I am ever ready to be a political prisoner of conscience than to be coerced and compromised into a behind-the-scenes deal with the corrosive enemies of the Republic,” he posted.

Mr Ablakwa, thus, thanked the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress for the enormous support given to him to do his parliamentary work.

“I wish to express heartfelt appreciation and profound gratitude for the overwhelming solidarity and words of encouragement I have received since the series of cathedral exposés in the pursuit of my constitutional mandate of oversight, and in the face of the current fascist machinations to use the judiciary and other state institutions to silence and intimidate me.

“I am eternally indebted to the good people of Ghana, my dearest family, former President H.E. John Mahama, the NDC executive led by Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC Council of Elders chaired by Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, my beloved North Tongu constituents, the rank and file of NDC comrades across the country, Civil Society Organisations, activists, genuine pastors, the media, my dedicated staff, gallant and dependable colleagues of the NDC Caucus in Parliament led by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson.”

Already, the Minority in Parliament has warned that they will strongly oppose any attempts by “undemocratic elements” to use the Judiciary to prevent them from carrying out their mandate.

Any such attempt will be opposed fiercely, they said, insisting their duties enshrined in the Constitution will be performed to the letter.

In a press release issued by the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson on Wednesday, February 8, the NDC MPs said this will be non-negotiable.

Background

Rev Kusi Boateng, also known as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, in a contempt summons on Tuesday, February 7, said: “I am informed by my Counsel and verily believe same to be true that this Honourable Court has the power to commit the Respondent to prison for his conduct to protect the whole administration of justice and serve as a deterrent to other persons.”

The process follows claims that the MP kicked a writ being served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.