Italian football super-agent Mino Raiola has dismissed reports which was circulating on social media alleging his death.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the renowned agent declared himself “pissed off” , expressing grave displeasure at the false reports.

“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to resuscitate,” he tweeted.

Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate. — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) April 28, 2022

On Thursday, the football world were stunned by reports that Raiolo had passed away after a short illness.

This sad news spread like wild fire with many expressing shock.

But, Alberto Zangrillo, head of the Intensive Care Unit at San Raffaele Hospital has confirmed the football agent is alive.

READ ALSO:

“I am outraged by phone calls from so-called journalists speculating on the life of a man who is fighting,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Raiola is a representative to the likes of Pogba, Haaland, Ibrahimovic, Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli, Marco Verratti and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.