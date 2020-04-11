Actress Fella Makafui has issued an official statement cautioning her fans of an impersonator who has created a Facebook account in her name to deceive the public.

Read the statement she put on her Instagram page below:

Attn: TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN

Official Disclaimer – I DO NOT HAVE A FACEBOOK PAGE

It has come to the notice of my Management and I that a Facebook Page bearing my name and images has been posting politically sensitive material and has succeeded in fooling the General Public that I am the one behind it. This is rather unfortunate at best and criminal at worst.

I have in the past stated on various Platforms, that I DO NOT have a Facebook Page nor do I publicly subscribe to any political affiliations. The said Page is not managed nor owned by me or any member of my Management team. I totally disassociate myself from the said Page and the Post in question.

Management is doing everything to not only have the page taken down but also find out who is behind this as this is tantamount to Impersonation; which is a criminal offence.

I am an entertainer and love what I do very well and will not in anyway compromise that. Thank you for all your Love and Support over the years. God bless our Homeland Ghana 🇬🇭 and God bless you.

Signed

Fella Makafui Management.