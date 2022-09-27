Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says his upcoming music project, Gift of God, is not centered around Ghanaian music lovers only.

According to him, his only fulfilment is to appease “souls and minds of the masses with peace and love” when the album drops in October 2022.

He wrote: October rain… Get ready for some singles on the #GOGALBUM2022… Pls and pls and pls I am not doing this album for Ghana music industry. I am doing this as my job to fill the souls and minds of the masses with peace and love…

The Shatta Movement boss also cautioned industry players against discussing the album negatively.

“I don’t want negative discussion about my album on any platform (Warning). I didn’t come here to join unions, I came with mine and that’s “Shatta Movement,” he wrote.

