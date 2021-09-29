A Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna on Tuesday dissolved a three-year-old marriage between Fatima Abubakar and Jamilu Usman on grounds of incessant verbal abuse on wife and inability to feed family.

Delivering a ruling, the judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, said: ”The complainant failed to present any witness to confirm her claims that her husband does not provide for her and the child.

“The court hereby dissolves the union. If the husband still loves his wife, he can try and win her heart and remarry her.”

In her petition, she accused her husband of verbal abuse.

“He does not provide food for me and our baby.

“I want the court to dissolve the marriage because I am no longer interested in the union,” she said.

Usman admits that he verbally abuses her because she does not respect him.

